New Hampshire dad suffocates coyote with bare hands after it attacked toddler

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
A hero New Hampshire father suffocated a coyote to death with his bare hands after the beast attacked his child on Monday, police said.
News video: NH Father Kills Coyote With Bare Hands After Attacks In Two Towns

NH Father Kills Coyote With Bare Hands After Attacks In Two Towns 00:29

 A coyote was killed by a man in New Hampshire after police said it attacked people on two separate occasions Monday morning.

A man killed a coyote with his bare hands Monday after the animal threatened his child on a hiking trail in Exeter, officials said.

A New Hampshire father killed an attacking coyote with his bare hands on Monday. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

