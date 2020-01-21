Global  

Arizona police say 3 children found dead at home

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Arizona police say three children were found dead at a home in Phoenix on Monday night.
News video: Police say mother arrested after three kids found dead in Phoenix home

Police say mother arrested after three kids found dead in Phoenix home 05:03

 A mother has been arrested after three young children were found dead at a home in Phoenix Monday night.

Recent related news from verified sources

Phoenix police: 3 children pronounced dead inside home

PHOENIX (AP) — Three children have been pronounced dead inside a home, according to Phoenix police. A relative who lives at the residence called police Monday...
Seattle Times

Phoenix police: 3 children dead inside home

Phoenix police say three children have been pronounced dead inside a home. Police say the children, ages 3, 2 and 7 months, were found unresponsive and...
USATODAY.com


