As coronavirus spreads, anxiety rises in China and overseas

Newsday Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Heightened precautions were being taken in China and elsewhere Tuesday as governments strove to control the outbreak of the coronavirus, which threatens to grow during the Lunar New Year travel rush.
NZ dollar falls as coronavirus spreads beyond China

The spread of the coronavirus from China weighed on the New Zealand dollar although no cases have been reported here yet.The kiwi was trading at 65.90 US cents...
New Zealand Herald


