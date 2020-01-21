Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Tells NYC Newcomers To 'Go Back To Ohio'

Gothamist Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Tells NYC Newcomers To 'Go Back To Ohio'"Go back to Iowa. You go back to Ohio. New York City belongs to the people that were here and made New York City what it is." [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NYC Leaders Addressing Anti-Semitic Attacks [Video]NYC Leaders Addressing Anti-Semitic Attacks

New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will appear today at Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in Brooklyn for a..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:09Published

NYPD Sued Over Breast Feeding Conditions [Video]NYPD Sued Over Breast Feeding Conditions

Happening today, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is calling for an audit of the NYPD after a breast feeding class action lawsuit.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What Makes Someone a New Yorker?

The Brooklyn borough president, Eric Adams, sparked a fierce debate about gentrification after saying newcomers should “go back to Iowa.”
NYTimes.com

In a Crowded New York City, Should Newcomers ‘Go Back to Iowa’?

The Brooklyn borough president, Eric Adams, sparked a conversation on gentrification and what makes someone a New Yorker.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nyctaxinews

NYC TAXI NEWS Eric Adams under fire for gentrification comments: 'Go back to Iowa' https://t.co/TNZhY5v8rd 6 minutes ago

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe Bill Bramhall's editorial cartoon for Jan. 22, 2020, following Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams telling non-na… https://t.co/bdGGOyI8Fy 11 minutes ago

ohiomail

ohiomail In a Crowded New York City, Should Newcomers ‘Go Back to Iowa’? https://t.co/t28xG4QmE1 The Brooklyn borough presid… https://t.co/pQogOlU2kG 13 minutes ago

quebryant

queb RT @DougPologe: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, on out-of-towners who move into gentrified areas: “Go back to Iowa, you go back to O… 30 minutes ago

DougPologe

Doug Pologe Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, on out-of-towners who move into gentrified areas: “Go back to Iowa, you go b… https://t.co/QhkiztEy9f 41 minutes ago

TYsAdventures

TY RT @PIX11News: "Go back to Iowa": Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams under fire for gentrification comments during MLK Day speech Full… 2 hours ago

LordHonor1

HONORABLE MICHAEL ARROYO Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams tells new New Yorkers to 'go back to Iowa' https://t.co/riH1KrYOBQ via @nypmetro BROOKLYN, NEW YORK 2 hours ago

BejahNEWS

Breaking NEWS The Brooklyn borough president, Eric Adams, sparked a fierce debate about gentrification after saying newcomers sho… https://t.co/42BbkKkKkY 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.