Man kills three teenagers after 'intentionally' ramming car into Prius, police say

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Anurag Chandra allegedly rammed his car into a Toyota Prius with six teenagers inside, killing three of them before fleeing, authorities say.
 
News video: Man Accused Of Intentionally Ramming Car Killing 3 Teens, Injuring 3

Man Accused Of Intentionally Ramming Car Killing 3 Teens, Injuring 3 02:42

 Three teen boys were killed and another three boys injured when a car crashed into a tree late Sunday night in the Temescal Valley, south of Corona, in what is believed to have been a hit-and-run collision.

Man killed in 3-car wreck [Video]Man killed in 3-car wreck

Huntsville Police say a man died after being involved in a three car wreck at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Commercial Drive

3 Teens Killed, 3 Injured After Man Allegedly Rams Into Their Car Near Corona Before Driving Away [Video]3 Teens Killed, 3 Injured After Man Allegedly Rams Into Their Car Near Corona Before Driving Away

Three teen boys were killed and another three were injured when the driver of a car slammed into theirs, sending their vehicle hurling into a tree late Sunday night in the Temescal Valley, just south..

Man charged with sexually touching three teenagers at Bondi Beach

Police say three teenage girls were swimming at Bondi Beach between when the man, 45, approached them in the water.
Brisbane Times

California police: Driver rammed into car, killing 3 teens

TEMESCAL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California driver intentionally rammed a Toyota Prius with six teenage boys inside, killing three and injuring three...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

hamzaiqbalpk

chhamzaiqbal RT @MiddleEastEye: The news of the three teenagers’ deaths has hit their families hard: https://t.co/UCIihIoQ1p 2 days ago

miraclemills9

Amelia Becker RT @MiddleEastEye: The teenagers’ families have vehemently rejected the accusations, as they seek to understand what happened to their sons… 2 days ago

MiddleEastEye

Middle East Eye The news of the three teenagers’ deaths has hit their families hard: https://t.co/UCIihIoQ1p 2 days ago

MiddleEastEye

Middle East Eye The teenagers’ families have vehemently rejected the accusations, as they seek to understand what happened to their… https://t.co/SjpHgSgoui 2 days ago

bcsalvador

Bennett Salvador RT @ABCWorldNews: CAR RAMMING KILLS TEEN: A California man is under arrest after allegedly ramming a car with six teens inside that crashed… 4 days ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight CAR RAMMING KILLS TEEN: A California man is under arrest after allegedly ramming a car with six teens inside that c… https://t.co/oaxbMihrMd 4 days ago

