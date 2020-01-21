Global  

CDC confirms first U.S. case of China coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
A traveler from China has been diagnosed in Seattle with the Wuhan coronavirus, according to a U.S. CDC spokesman.
News video: U.S. officials confirm first U.S. case of China coronavirus

U.S. officials confirm first U.S. case of China coronavirus 01:17

 A traveler from China has been diagnosed in Seattle with the Wuhan coronavirus, a spokesman from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. Zachary Goelman reports.

China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows [Video]China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows

Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around..

Coronavirus Outbreak Delays School in China [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Delays School in China

College student Alexandra Kogler should be back on campus at NYU Shanghai but, instead, she's touring San Francisco due to the spreading outbreak of the coronavirus. Andria Borba reports. (1-24-20)

Health officials confirm first U.S. case of China coronavirus, expand screening

A U.S. resident who recently traveled to China has been diagnosed with the newly identified coronavirus that has sickened more than 300 people and killed at...
Reuters Also reported by •The VergeSifyUSATODAY.comWorldNewsJapan TodayCBC.caCBS News

Wuhan coronavirus reaches USA, becomes serious threat to Russia

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States have confirmed the first case of Chinese coronavirus in the US. It goes about the patient,...
PRAVDA Also reported by •CBC.ca

Accurate_Intel

Accurate Intel RT @AFP: Taiwan should not be blocked from World Health Organization, President Tsai says, a day after the island confirms first case of a… 22 minutes ago

DIGITALDECODED1

DR.TANVIR AHMED, GCR. U.S. confirms first case of China coronavirus | Power & Politics https://t.co/lzKF0RN8Nx via @YouTube 1 hour ago

tamaharuchan

leeyleey RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Second case of Wuhan virus possible, MOH says additional test result pending for woman from China https://t.co/jHTGr5z… 1 hour ago

smartbusinesss1

Lawrence Anderson UPDATE: Singapore and Vietnam report cases of coronavirus that has quarantined Wuhan, China https://t.co/4DumieQHNA 2 hours ago

youroldestfan

avril RT @BenKTallmadge: China Quarantines City Of 11 Million - ‼️‼️‼️ Chinazis authorities have reportedly suspended all outbound air & train tr… 2 hours ago

chewie53deacon

Franny Japan confirms first case of coronavirus that has infected dozens in China | The Japan Times https://t.co/QglfwWhm5y 2 hours ago

tinuevel

resident gusu lan auntie RT @ANCALERTS: JUST IN: International news agency AFP reports Vietnam confirms first case of new #coronavirus from Wuhan, China. #nCoV http… 3 hours ago

sharaff

sharaff China expands the lockdown. 6 cities in lockdown. Washington confirms the first case. #Wuhan 3 hours ago

