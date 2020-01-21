As Super Bowls heads to Miami, feds on high alert for human traffickers

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The time of year has arrived where American football celebrates its legacy with a final play off, attracting celebrities, super fans and hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world. But with the massive numbers of travelers pouring into Miami this year for the event, the Feds are stepping in, training airport employees on security measures to combat trafficking at one of Florida’s busiest airports. As a record 90,000 travelers pour in and out of the party city, over 600 airport employees are getting on board with the training at what they call the gateway to the Americas. They hope their efforts will help stop criminal activity on the frontlines of entry. 👓 View full article

