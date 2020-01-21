Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Boulder County-based Lucky’s Market closing stores in Florida, pulling out of Lowry project

Denver Post Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
A little more than month after industry giant Kroger announced its plans to sell off its stake in the fast-growing chain, Boulder County-based grocer Lucky's Market is contracting.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Lucky's Market to close all Florida locations

Lucky's Market to close all Florida locations 02:02

 Lucky's Market is closing all Florida stores except one. It's also stopping all projected builds, including the Cape Coral location that's underway.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Some Lucky's Markets, Based In Colorado, To Closing [Video]Some Lucky's Markets, Based In Colorado, To Closing

Lucky's Market is selling most of its stores in 10 states. The future of Lucky's stores in Colorado is uncertain.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:36Published

Lucky's Market Shuttering All South Florida Stores [Video]Lucky's Market Shuttering All South Florida Stores

The only store that will remain open is the store in West Melbourne.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lucky's Market reportedly closing 32 stores in 10 states

Lucky's Market is reportedly closing 32 of its 39 stores in 10 states, according to multiple media reports, including Progessive Grocer. The news comes on the...
bizjournals

Lucky's Market to close all South Florida locations

Lucky's Market will close all three of its South Florida stores Feb. 12, according to a report from the Sun Sentinel. The supermarket chain, headquartered in...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.