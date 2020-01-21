Global  

Michael Douglas Worries A Candidate Too Far To The Left Will Only Divide Country Further, Endorses Bloomberg For President

Daily Caller Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
'I don’t know if we are ready for a dramatic change'
Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts [Video]Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts

The Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wrote a Marketwatch column this week. He said that President Donald Trump had broken his economic promises and enriched the wealthy at the..

Judge Judy ‘Reaches Decision’ Endorses Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 Run [Video]Judge Judy ‘Reaches Decision’ Endorses Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 Run

Judge Judy has reached a verdict when it comes to the 2020 election, as she endorses Michael Bloomberg. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

