USS Lincoln returns home after 10 months at sea

CBS News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
When the Lincoln docked in San Diego, it returned to a new port of call and families moved across the country.
News video: Thousands of Sailors Welcomed Home as Carrier Group Returns to San Diego

Thousands of Sailors Welcomed Home as Carrier Group Returns to San Diego 02:10

 The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group returned to San Diego Monday, greeted by hundreds of loved ones anxious to see the sailors after 10 months at sea.

USS Lincoln Returns to San Diego After Deployment [Video]USS Lincoln Returns to San Diego After Deployment

uss abraham lincoln record breaking deployment returns san diego

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:29Published

USS Abraham Lincoln returns home [Video]USS Abraham Lincoln returns home

Sailors from the USS Abraham Lincoln Strike Group are returning home after 294 days.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published


1/21: CBS Evening News

Senate impeachment trial of Trump begins; USS Abraham Lincoln returns home after months at sea.
CBS News

USS Abraham Lincoln returns home after months at sea

The crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln is back home after being at sea for 10 months. They sacrificed so much during that time, and so did their families. Jim...
CBS News

CrawdadsBeat

Mark Parker East Lincoln returns after the loss at Newton-Conover to rout LNC at home. https://t.co/Deug9nJW1H 6 days ago

MGRogue2019

MG Rogue Families Are Reunited As USS Abraham Lincoln Returns To Its Home At NAS North Island After Being At Sea For Ten Mon… https://t.co/rj1eSewtJL 1 week ago

malbertnews

Mark Albert Longest deployment for US aircraft carrier since Vietnam ends, as USS Abraham Lincoln returns home after 10 months… https://t.co/nunlfB5iGx 1 week ago

StThomasVeteran

St. Thomas Veterans Resource Center USS Abraham Lincoln returns home after months... https://t.co/x1Xpb42Ee6 via @CBSNLive 1 week ago

