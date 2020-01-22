Global  

Grammys chief hits Recording Academy with discrimination complaint

CBS News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Just days before the Grammy awards, the suspended president and CEO of the Grammys is hitting the Recording Academy with a discrimination complaint. Jamie Yuccas reports on the allegations.
News video: Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegation 01:03

 The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday.

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation [Video]Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday. Recording Academy, via..

Grammys Chief, Accused Of Misconduct, On Leave 10 Days Before Awards Show [Video]Grammys Chief, Accused Of Misconduct, On Leave 10 Days Before Awards Show

Recording Academy President and Chief Executive Deborah Dugan has been placed on leave after an allegation of misconduct, just 10 days before the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Ousted Grammy CEO files explosive discrimination complaint

The ousted chief of the organization behind the Grammys filed a complaint on Tuesday accusing the Recording Academy of putting her on leave after she raised...
Japan Today

Deborah Dugan: Ousted Grammys chief alleges sexual harassment in complaint against Recording Academy

Deborah Dugan has made a number of explosive allegations against the Recording Academy after she was removed from her position as CEO
Independent

