McConnell's grip on Trump impeachment trial loosens just a little

Newsday Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
GOPers on the swing shift As the Senate impeachment trial got underway, the chances that enough Republicans would joint Democrats to remove Donald Trump looked as slim as ever. But maybe, just maybe, a small but critical bloc of GOP moderates will give the House impeachment managers a chance to more fully make their case.
News video: McConnell proposes rules for Trump trial

McConnell proposes rules for Trump trial 01:35

 U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell put forward rules that could lead to a quick impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, with no guarantee that witnesses or new evidence would be allowed. Ryan Brooks reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

McConnell: US Senate likely to begin Trump impeachment trial on Tuesday

*Washington:* The Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on January 21, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday....
Mid-Day

McConnell’s new Trump impeachment trial rule under fire from Democrats

Senate Democrats blasted Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed rule for the president's impeachment trial, which says none of the evidence collected in the...
CBS News


