McConnell's grip on Trump impeachment trial loosens just a little
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () GOPers on the swing shift As the Senate impeachment trial got underway, the chances that enough Republicans would joint Democrats to remove Donald Trump looked as slim as ever. But maybe, just maybe, a small but critical bloc of GOP moderates will give the House impeachment managers a chance to more fully make their case.
