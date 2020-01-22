Brawl breaks out at end of Kansas-Kansas State basketball game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches,...

University of Kansas preparing punishment for Jayhawks basketball brawl, coach Bill Self says Kansas coach Bill Self said Wednesday that the school had thoroughly examined footage from the Jayhawks' brawl with Kansas State near the end of their game the...

Denver Post 6 hours ago



