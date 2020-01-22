Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brawl breaks out at end of Kansas-Kansas State basketball game

CBS News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
At one point, Silvio De Sousa picked up a stool and held it above his head before assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

kansas kansas state brawl [Video]kansas kansas state brawl

kansas kansas state brawl

Credit: KQTVPublished

Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players [Video]Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players

Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ugly brawl breaks out at end of Kansas State-Kansas game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches,...
Seattle Times

University of Kansas preparing punishment for Jayhawks basketball brawl, coach Bill Self says

Kansas coach Bill Self said Wednesday that the school had thoroughly examined footage from the Jayhawks' brawl with Kansas State near the end of their game the...
Denver Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.