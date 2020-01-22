Global  

Kiszla: Wearing SpongeBob shirt, goofball Larry Walker finally kicks down door to Hall of Fame

Denver Post Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
When Rockies outfielder Larry Walker finally got the call from the Hall of Fame, he fought back tears, while wearing a SpongeBob SquarePants shirt.
News video: Larry Walker, Former Rockies Outfielder, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame

Larry Walker, Former Rockies Outfielder, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame 00:26

 Make room in Cooperstown for the Rockies. Former outfield sensation Larry Walker has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. 

Larry Walker celebrates Baseball Hall of Fame selection in Spongebob Squarepants shirt

The quirky Larry Walker made jokes and wore a Spongebob Squarepants shirt in his first TV interview after being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.caCTV NewsFOX SportsDenver PostNewsday

Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-NEWS Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to Hall of Fame UNDATED (AP) — Derek Jeter and Larry Walker will be giving speeches in Cooperstown, New York, this...
Seattle Times


