‘Undercover Boss’ Kicks Off Its Ninth Season With Super Bowl Champion Drew Brees, Dippin’s Dots CEO Scott Fischer And More

cbs4.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
CBS has announced the first four episodes of the ninth season of Undercover Boss, beginning Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 8:00PM ET/PT only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. The companies, in order of their air dates, are Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, Anytime Fitness, Dippin’ Dots and Clean Harbors. (Air dates and companies […]
Credit: Cheddar Inc.
News video: Dippin' Dots CEO Says 'Undercover Boss' Let Him See 'Growth Pains' of Expanded Business

Dippin' Dots CEO Says 'Undercover Boss' Let Him See 'Growth Pains' of Expanded Business 02:22

 CEO Scott Fischer says moves to diversify the company's offerings have been paying off in some unexpected ways.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Finn Wolfhard Goes Undercover on Reddit, Twitter and Instagram [Video]Finn Wolfhard Goes Undercover on Reddit, Twitter and Instagram

On this episode of Actually Me, Finn Wolfhard goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Reddit, Twitter, Instagram and more. Why does he like horror so much? Does he think he..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 06:58Published

Alex Honnold Goes Undercover on the Internet [Video]Alex Honnold Goes Undercover on the Internet

On this episode of Actually Me, Alex Honnold goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Wikipedia and more. What was it like climbing El Capitan? How does he get down..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 06:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Date and Time Announced for Clean Harbors’ “Undercover Boss” Episode on CBS

New Date and Time Announced for Clean Harbors’ “Undercover Boss” Episode on CBSNORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services...
Business Wire

Bigg Boss 13: Can you believe Paras lost 20 kilos in just a span of one month?

Bigg Boss S13 has proved to be the best reality show of all time. With consistent top popularity of the season, the celebrities are now competing and...
Mid-Day

