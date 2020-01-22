Bezos claims Saudi Arabia hacked his phone through message sent by MBS
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () The Guardian reports that Jeff Bezos is blaming Saudi Arabia for hacking his phone last year after an investigation he ordered apparently drew links between a personal message sent from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the malware that caused the hack. Errol Barnett breaks down the timeline between their alleged phone number exchange and the National Enquirer's release of intimate photos and texts between Bezos and TV host Lauren Sanchez.
Two U.N. officials will report on Wednesday that there is enough evidence suggesting that Saudi Arabia had hacked Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos’ phone and both the kingdom and the United States should investigate, a person familiar with the matter said. Francesca Lynagh reports.
Jeff Bezos has some thoughts for the Saudi government.
Following yesterday's bombshell report that the Amazon CEO's phone was likely hacked at the direction... Mashable Also reported by •Mediaite •The Verge