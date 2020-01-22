Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Derek Jeter elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

CBS News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Derek Jeter has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The former Yankees shortstop was not selected unanimously, like his former teammate Mariano Rivera. But, Jeter says he's grateful he got the votes he did.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Derek Jeter Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Derek Jeter Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame 01:10

 Derek Jeter Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame On Jan. 21, longtime New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter was chosen for the baseball Hall of Fame. Jeter, who played all 20 of his seasons with the Yankees after being drafted in 1992, is a 14-time All Star. He has a total of 3,465 career hits, has played...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Derek Jeter News Conference After Election To Baseball Hall Of Fame [Video]Derek Jeter News Conference After Election To Baseball Hall Of Fame

Former Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He's joined in this cycle's class by former Montreal Expos and Colorado Rockies slugger Larry..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 47:10Published

Larry Walker, Former Rockies Player, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame [Video]Larry Walker, Former Rockies Player, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame

Make room in Cooperstown for the Rockies. Former outfield sensation Larry Walker has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. 

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

All but one vote Yankees great Derek Jeter into Baseball Hall of Fame

Derek Jeter was a slam-dunk electee in his first year on the ballot, with the only drama surrounding whether he would the second ever unanimous pick. He fell one...
Sydney Morning Herald

Derek Jeter elected to Baseball Hall of Fame, misses unanimous pick by one vote

Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball's highest honor on Tuesday.
Denver Post


Tweets about this

SteveRRamirez

Steve Ramirez RT @photowkb: New York Yankees' Derek Jeter elected to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame with 396 out of 397 votes. @mlb #mlb #basebal… 44 seconds ago

JiggyJamesYT

James Washington RT @espn: Larry Walker and Derek Jeter have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame 👏 Jeter was 1 vote shy of unanimous selection. https… 1 minute ago

PradaG15

smoke RT @undisputed: "He's the Captain, El Capitan. The regular season and the postseason it's hard to beat what he did... He was always clutch.… 6 minutes ago

kjwawb

Kim West 🇺🇸 #cowfarts rule! RT @Debwrightjones: Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame https://t.co/GRLwKFKxCm 15 minutes ago

1061BLI

106.1 BLI #DerekJeter is now in the #BaseballHallOfFame . It was almost a unanimous vote except for one- Wonder if that one w… https://t.co/oawMtv1ogl 20 minutes ago

ESPNGainesville

ESPN 98.1/ 850 WRUF Derek Jeter elected to baseball Hall of Fame, via @ethan_curtis10 https://t.co/9rr31QTpOV 22 minutes ago

PrestonRind

Preston Rind RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Derek Jeter fell one vote short of joining his Yankee teammate Mariano Rivera as unanimous selections into the Baseball… 31 minutes ago

gordondamer

Gordon Damer RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: ICYMI w/ @gordondamer: Derek Jeter was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame yesterday. He was 1 vote shy of getting in u… 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.