Terry Jones, Monty Python star, dies at 77

CBS News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Terry Jones, a founding member of Monty Python, died Tuesday night at the age of 77. He appeared in the comedy troupe's TV series and movies, including “Life of Brian" and “Monty Python and The Holy Grail.” One of Jones' most iconic lines was "He's not the messiah, he's a very naughty boy" in "Life of Brian."
News video: 'Monty Python' icon Terry Jones dies aged 77

'Monty Python' icon Terry Jones dies aged 77 01:09

 Terry Jones, one of the co-creators and star of British comedy Monty Python, has died aged 77 after suffering from a rare form of dementia. Joe Davies reports.

Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones [Video]Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones

Comedy legend Michael Palin reflects on the life and legacy of his friend and “Monty Python” co-star Terry Jones, who died at the age of 77 after battling dementia.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:44Published

Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones [Video]Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones

Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones Jones passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday evening with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side. Palin has described Jones as a "kind, generous and..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:24Published


Terry Jones: Monty Python star dies aged 77

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his agent has said
BBC News

‘Monty Python’ star Terry Jones dead at 77

Terry Jones, one of the comedians that made up the famed Monty Python comedy troupe, died at age 77 after battling dementia.
FOXNews.com


fionajudd1

fiona judd-cooper RT @PerezHilton: SO SAD!!! Terry Jones was one of the six funniest members of Monty Python. And he would have appreciated that joke. https:… 2 seconds ago

bowtieanimation

Harry Draper RT @OnePerfectShot: MONTY PYTHON’S LIFE OF BRIAN (1979) Cinematography by Peter Biziou Directed by Terry Jones The movie made our list o… 3 seconds ago

drlinuxno

Arne K. Haaje RT @WorldCinemania: Terry Jones (1942 - 2020) 'Monty Python's Life of Brian' (1979) https://t.co/TO2otHatzc 10 seconds ago

emwijessie

Jessiemac 🏁 RT @LettersOfNote: RIP Terry Jones. I'll never forget him turning up at the launch party for the Letters of Note book in 2013 & then readin… 11 seconds ago

PatrickWabnitz

Patrick Wabnitz RT @barstoolsports: RIP To Terry Jones, One Of The Founding Members Of Monty Python https://t.co/eu8xnMpJW3 https://t.co/FI8AjNpAbW 12 seconds ago

FilmRSchulz

Thomas Schulz R.I.P. Terry Jones (of course, best remembered for his contributions to Monty Python (including co-directing Monty… https://t.co/mXno0U5ASA 17 seconds ago

_Mrs_Chips

TheFloweryFox Terry Jones: Michael Palin pays tribute to Monty Python star. So touching to see Michael Palin cry over the loss of… https://t.co/dk1XaWnZRR 20 seconds ago

90kid2382

Thank you Adventure Time RT @THR: Terry Jones, a founding member of Monty Python and a beloved comedian, screenwriter, film director, poet, historian and author, ha… 21 seconds ago

