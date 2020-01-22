Terry Jones, Monty Python star, dies at 77

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Terry Jones, a founding member of Monty Python, died Tuesday night at the age of 77. He appeared in the comedy troupe's TV series and movies, including “Life of Brian" and “Monty Python and The Holy Grail.” One of Jones' most iconic lines was "He's not the messiah, he's a very naughty boy" in "Life of Brian."
Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones Jones passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday evening with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side. Palin has described Jones as a "kind, generous and..
