Car Hits Building In Spring Valley; Driver Declared Homicide Victim

CBS 2 Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
It happened at around 10:30 p.m. at 7 Prospect Gardens, near Prospect Street and Ewing Avenue. 
 A car slammed into a building in Spring Valley Tuesday night. When police responded to the scene, they say they found the driver dead. Police say it wasn't the crash that killed him. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Police Identify Victim In Spring Valley Car Crash [Video]Police Identify Victim In Spring Valley Car Crash

Police in Rockland County have identified a man found dead in his car after it crashed.

Car Crash Investigation Turns Into Homicide Investigation In Rockland County [Video]Car Crash Investigation Turns Into Homicide Investigation In Rockland County

A car crashed turned into a homicide in Rockland County. Police say all was not what it seemed when a driver was found dead after crashing into a building; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

