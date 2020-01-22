Global  

Hollywood Megastar Will Smith Surprises Miami Passengers As Lyft Driver

cbs4.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Hollywood megastar Will Smith surprised four lucky South Floridians when he picked them up as their Lyft driver over the weekend.
News video: Megastar Will Smith Surprises Miami Passengers As Lyft Driver

Megastar Will Smith Surprises Miami Passengers As Lyft Driver 00:43

Actor Will Smith goes undercover as Lyft driver in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Four Florida passengers were in for a shock when actor Will Smith answered their Lyft call and gave them a ride around town. The actor was in...
Seattle Times


