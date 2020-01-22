Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

SpongeBob shirt worn by Larry Walker on Hall of Fame election day in high demand

Denver Post Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
If you found yourself inspired by Larry Walker's choice of garb on the day of his Hall of Fame election announcement, you weren't alone.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: Larry Walker To Become 2nd Canadian Inducted In Baseball's Hall Of Fame

Larry Walker To Become 2nd Canadian Inducted In Baseball's Hall Of Fame 02:18

 The pride of Maple Ridge, B.C., received enough votes to enter Cooperstown in his final year of eligibility.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Derek Jeter News Conference After Election To Baseball Hall Of Fame [Video]Derek Jeter News Conference After Election To Baseball Hall Of Fame

Former Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He's joined in this cycle's class by former Montreal Expos and Colorado Rockies slugger Larry..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 47:10Published

Larry Walker, Former Rockies Player, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame [Video]Larry Walker, Former Rockies Player, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame

Make room in Cooperstown for the Rockies. Former outfield sensation Larry Walker has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. 

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-NEWS Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to Hall of Fame UNDATED (AP) — Derek Jeter and Larry Walker will be giving speeches in Cooperstown, New York, this...
Seattle Times

Larry Walker finally gets into Hall of Fame in 10th year of regular ballot

The second Canadian and first Rockie who won 3 batting titles and 7 Gold Gloves said he "was kind of floating on air," after getting 76.6%.
Newsday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

psaundersdp

Patrick Saunders SpongeBob shirt worn by Larry Walker on Hall of Fame election day in high demand https://t.co/R8TFyoXvtL via @denverpost #Rockies 27 minutes ago

otherchrispaul

Chris Michael Paul SpongeBob shirt worn by Larry Walker on Hall of Fame election day in high demand https://t.co/7rWQxRxbgu via @MattDSchubert 27 minutes ago

Sportress_Blog

Sportress-Blogitude SpongeBob shirt worn by Larry Walker in incredible demand https://t.co/vE1rbApKOP https://t.co/7ehM4Sq2k5 3 hours ago

WeedVsSpeed

Jason Rowan SpongeBob shirt worn by Larry Walker in incredible demand https://t.co/NcKxkAuIoJ https://t.co/lHgeQHf6ys 3 hours ago

rockies_fanly

Rockies Report SpongeBob shirt worn by Larry Walker on Hall of Fame election day ... #ColoradoRockies https://t.co/3YxQ2KfMKi https://t.co/uxB4IzTxiv 3 hours ago

newsaggregated

News Aggregated SpongeBob shirt worn by Larry Walker on Hall of Fame election day in high demand https://t.co/AbCsWgqIbp 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.