Terry Jones: Monty Python stars pay tribute after comedy great dies at 77

BBC News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Sir Michael Palin, John Cleese and Eric Idle lead the tributes to their former co-star Terry Jones.
News video: 'Monty Python' icon Terry Jones dies aged 77

'Monty Python' icon Terry Jones dies aged 77 01:09

 Terry Jones, one of the co-creators and star of British comedy Monty Python, has died aged 77 after suffering from a rare form of dementia. Joe Davies reports.

'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News [Video]'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News

'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:59Published

Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones [Video]Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones

Comedy legend Michael Palin reflects on the life and legacy of his friend and “Monty Python” co-star Terry Jones, who died at the age of 77 after battling dementia.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:44Published


Terry Jones, 'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon, Dies at 77

Terry Jones, a founding member of Monty Python and a beloved comedian, screenwriter, film director, poet, historian and author, has died. He was 77....
Billboard.com

Terry Jones, Monty Python Member and Director, Dies at 77

Terry Jones, a beloved member of the Monty Python comedy troupe who directed many of its classic films, died Tuesday. He was 77. According to the Associated...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

IG97328

Cooper RT @THR: Terry Jones, a founding member of Monty Python and a beloved comedian, screenwriter, film director, poet, historian and author, ha… 3 seconds ago

JasonManhart

Jason Manhart RT @TIME: Terry Jones, a member of the “Monty Python” comedy troupe, has died. He was 77 https://t.co/zkmSxdftgM https://t.co/QQ6f92WocZ 4 seconds ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment A thoughtful gesture from the BBC https://t.co/LA7Ddxd5Fq 7 seconds ago

katiethebadger

durance durance ooooof losing terry jones hurts i was just thinking how i needed to go back to my comedy roots and rewatch some monty python 😢 12 seconds ago

Daddy_Spike

Daddy Spike RT @ABC: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77. https://t.co/xXpU09xnv1 16 seconds ago

PittsburghPG

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Terry Jones, Monty Python founder and Chaucer scholar, is dead at 77 https://t.co/2RUxIe2aby 18 seconds ago

Bolkonski

Rubén Bolkonski RT @Leonard24357043: RIP Terry Jones de los Monty Python😢 https://t.co/NjNPipuq2B 19 seconds ago

hopeospical

Julia Coleman RT @BBCArchive: The Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77. Here he is talking about 'Life Of Brian' in 1979. For more Mon… 22 seconds ago

