Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

GM: Mets Moving In On Luis Rojas As Next Manager

CBS 2 Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The second time appears to be the charm for Luis Rojas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Mets working on deal to make Luis Rojas their next manager, Brodie Van Wagenen says

Rojas was set to return to the team as quality-control coach this season before Carlos Beltran and the Mets mutually parted ways amid the Astros' sign-stealing...
Newsday

Mets pick Luis Rojas to replace Carlos Beltrán as manager

Mets pick Luis Rojas to replace Carlos Beltrán as manager
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.