Billy Eichner to Play Journalist Matt Drudge on FX’s ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’

Billy Eichner has joined the cast of FX’s “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” where he’ll play Matt Drudge, the founder of the Drudge Report, the network confirmed.



The third season of FX’s “American Crime Story” centers on the



Clive Owen will play Clinton, joining Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Annaleigh Ashford. The third season of the anthology “unravels the national scandal that swept up Paula Jones (Ashford), Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein) and Linda Tripp (Paulson) as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.”



*Also Read:* 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' Delayed, Will Not Air Before 2020 Election After All



Sarah Burgess writes and will executive produce alongside Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sarah Paulson. Lewinsky will serve as a producer on “Impeachment,” as well as Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan.



The season was supposed to air in September, a couple of months before the 2020 presidential election. It has since been delayed due to creator Murphy’s congested schedule. FX renewed his other anthology “American Horror Story” for three more seasons earlier this month.



Deadline first reported the news of Eichner’s casting.



