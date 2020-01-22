Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton for Defamation for ‘Russian Asset’ Comment

The Wrap Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton for Defamation for ‘Russian Asset’ CommentDemocratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has sued former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for defamation on Wednesday. Gabbard cited Clinton’s comments about her being a “Russian asset” in the suit and is seeking $50 million.

Filed in the Southern District of New York, the suit took aim at Clinton’s failed 2008 and 2016 runs for the presidency while outlining the defamation accusations.

“Tulsi Gabbard is running for President of the United States, a position Clinton has long coveted, but has not been able to attain,” the suit reads. “In October 2019 — whether out of personal animus, political enmity, or fear of real change within a political party Clinton and her allies have long dominated — Clinton lied about her perceived rival Tulsi Gabbard. She did so publicly, unambiguously, and with obvious malicious intent.”

*Also Read:* Hillary Clinton Thinks 'Aliens Have Seized' Rudy Giuliani's Brain (Video)

A representative for Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On “Campaign HQ,” the podcast referenced in the suit which is hosted by former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe, Clinton said, “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and they’re grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far and that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up because she’s also a Russian asset.”

“Tulsi is not a Russian asset. No one — Russia or anyone else — controls her or her presidential campaign. Instead, Tulsi is a loyal American servant, declaring her allegiance to the United States of America both as a soldier and as a member of Congress,” the suit said.

In a response via tweet at the time, Gabbard called Clinton the “queen of warmongers.”

In 2016, Gabbard endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, Clinton’s rival for the Democratic nomination.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

That Time Trump Called for George W Bush's Impeachment – and Dismissed Bill Clinton's as 'Nonsense' (Video)

CNBC Misidentifies Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard in Candidate Lineup

Kamala Harris Calls Out Tulsi Gabbard for Fox News Appearances, Trump Meeting and Assad Stance (Video)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation 01:05

 Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation The Hawaii congresswoman's lawsuit claims she has suffered damages estimated in excess of $50 million. The suit alleges former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lied about Gabbard's ties to Russia during a 2019 podcast interview. Clinton said she...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton [Video]Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton

The lawsuit says Clinton&apos;s remarks on a podcast have caused Gabbard to lose &quot;$50 million — and counting.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments [Video]Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments

Hillary Clinton appeared to walk back comments she made about Bernie Sanders, after she refused to say whether she would endorse him if he captures the Democratic party's nomination. Yahaira Jacquez..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton For Defamation Over 'Russian Asset' Remarks

Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton For Defamation Over 'Russian Asset' RemarksRep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton Wednesday. [ more › ]
Gothamist

Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation over 'Russian asset' remark

Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation over 'Russian asset' remark
euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dominica_Mora

D. Damali Edwards RT @IanSams: It’s wild how Hillary makes an offhand remark in a taped interview THR chose to release this week and gets excoriated for need… 3 seconds ago

jo_USA_

I Love the USA RT @RealCandaceO: Tulsi Gabbard suing the haggard @HillaryClinton for defamation of character is EXCEPTIONAL news. But if referring to Tu… 18 seconds ago

JoanieMcguire2

Joaniefla RT @atensnut: Finally, something I can agree on with Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi Gabbard Announces Defamation Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton | T… 21 seconds ago

SMusfelt

Trumplican #NoSharia #StopIslamization/Socialism Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation - https://t.co/AYrvZsTsJe - @washtimes 22 seconds ago

HunterBloodlust

Richard O'neal HORRIFYING! New Phone HACK Claims, Tulsi Gabbard SUES Hillary Clinton Fo... https://t.co/JAQZdN4Ixy via @YouTube 22 seconds ago

JimSussEditor

jim RT @santiagomayer_: Can I sue Tulsi Gabbard for being an annoying piece of shit? https://t.co/V2cF0aaUWb 22 seconds ago

Tammi08782307

TexasTrumpGirl⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @GregRubini: BREAKING - CNN: Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for Defamation this is getting interesting... do they have defense lawy… 23 seconds ago

ecwpunk81

Dwayne Rodgers 🌊 RT @nosoupforgeorge: Tulsi Gabbard is the new Devin Nunes. https://t.co/3wzotn5UAO 25 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.