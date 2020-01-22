Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’ Trailer Shows How Pop Star Broke From ‘Nice Girl’ Persona (Video) Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Taylor Swift’s new documentary “Miss Americana” shows how the pop star reinvented herself, learned to speak out about politics and break from the “nice girl” image that kept her “muzzled” for so long.



The first trailer for the film, which Netflix will air on its service on Jan. 31 following a premiere at Sundance on Thursday, is described as a raw and emotionally revealing look at the singer. It shows how Swift broke away from media expectations to not express her opinions, be polite, smile and wave and instead harness the full power of her voice.



“No one physically saw me for a year. And that’s what I thought they wanted,” Swift says in the trailer. “I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore, and it was my own doing.”



*Also Read:* Janet Mock and Taylor Swift to Be Honored for LGBTQ Advocacy at GLAAD Media Awards



Emmy winner Lana Wilson (“After Tiller” and “The Departure”) directs the film from the producers of “20 Feet From Stardom,” Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers along with “Wordplay” producer Christine O’Malley. “Miss Americana” is a Tremolo production.



The trailer also gives a taste of a new song Swift recorded specially for the film called “Only the Young.”



Stream “Miss Americana” on Netflix beginning Jan. 31, and watch the first trailer for the documentary above.



