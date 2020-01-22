How to Watch Day 2 of Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The Senate will convene Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET for opening statements in President Donald Trump’s



Watch above via PBS NewsHour.



The House impeachment managers and defense lawyers will each able to make any motion except one seeking documents and witnesses. From there, oral arguments can begin.



The Senate debated an organizing resolution Tuesday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office sent it to Senate offices on Monday. The resolution outlined his plan to allow House impeachment managers and Trump’s



*Also Read:* GOP Sen Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter 'Liberal Hack,' Shuts Down Impeachment Trial Question



In December, the House impeached Trump on charges that he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress. The House voted on two articles of impeachment, drafted by the House Judiciary Committee, which charged the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.



For abuse of power, the House voted 230-197; for obstruction of Congress, the House voted 229-198. The votes concluded a months-long impeachment inquiry process into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, which sought to determine whether he solicited foreign power for his own political gain. And as the inquiry unfolded, the White House’s refusal to cooperate and attempts to block witnesses from testifying amounted to obstruction of Congress, according to the articles of impeachment.



Trump revealed his legal team for the trial last Friday, which includes Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, who first came to fame during the Clinton impeachment trial in the late ’90s. Trump is the third president to be impeached in the nation’s history and the first since Clinton was impeached in 1998 on charges of lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstruction of justice.



