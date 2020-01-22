Terry Jones Remembered by Michael Palin, John Cleese and More

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Hollywood stars and comedy icons shared their favorite memories in honor of Monty Python founding member Terry Jones after news broke early Wednesday morning that he passed away at age 77.



The Welsh comedian and filmmaker, who directed many of Monty Python’s classic films including “Life of Brian,” died Tuesday after a battle with a rare form of dementia, his family told the Associated Press.



John Cleese, fellow founding member of Monty Python, recalled the “greatest gift” Jones ever gave him.



“It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away… Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian.’ Perfection,” Cleese tweeted.



Michael Palin, another Monty Python alum, called Jones “one of my closest, most valued friends.



“He was kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to the full,” Palin said in a statement to the U.K.’s PA News agency.



“He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian — writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children’s author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have.”



Fellow Monty Python founder Terry Gilliam posted a statement about Jones on his Facebook page.



“HE WAS A VERY NAUGHTY BOY!!…and we miss you,” Gilliam wrote. “Terry was someone totally consumed with life.. a brilliant, constantly questioning, iconoclastic, righteously argumentative and angry but outrageously funny and generous and kind human being… and very often a complete pain in the ass. One could never hope for a better friend. Goodbye, Tel.”



Stephen Fry, who performed with Monty Python in 2014, spoke of the “untrammeled joy” Jones brought to the world.



“Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammeled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind,” Fry tweeted.



Neil Gaiman also shared some fond memories of Jones, writing: “36 years ago I met Terry Jones. I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis & got me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. He was irrepressible and is seen here repressing the very young me. Rest in Peace, Terry. You were an inspiration.”



Simon Blackwell, who wrote for “Veep,” also chimed in with condolences.



“Lovely Terry Jones, the heart of Python. Ripping Yarns remains so gloriously funny, and Bert Fegg’s Nasty Book For Boys & Girls made me laugh like a small fool when I was eight. Very sad to see him go,” Blackwell tweeted.



See celebrities’ twitter reactions below.







Just heard about Terry J



It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away…



Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of 'Life of Brian'. Perfection



Two down, four to go



— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 22, 2020











Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind



— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020











36 years ago I met Terry Jones. I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis & got me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. He was irrepressible and is seen here repressing the very young me. Rest in Peace, Terry. You were an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/fNBJZwOFcX



— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 22, 2020











Lovely Terry Jones, the heart of Python. Ripping Yarns remains so gloriously funny, and Bert Fegg's Nasty Book For Boys & Girls made me laugh like a small fool when I was eight. Very sad to see him go.



— Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) January 22, 2020







