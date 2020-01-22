Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Colbert Breaks Down How He Thinks Mitch McConnell Is Fixing Trump’s Impeachment Trial (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Colbert Breaks Down How He Thinks Mitch McConnell Is Fixing Trump’s Impeachment Trial (Video)Like many of you, Stephen Colbert isn’t too happy about the way Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is handling the Donald Trump impeachment, and on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show,” the late-night host broke down some of his least favorite bits.

Colbert kicked things off in his opening monologue by noting that the impeachment of Trump “is a pivotal day in this history of the Republic. Soon we will find out if breaking the law is illegal.” But, Colbert continued, “so far I don’t like the odds.”

Colbert then explained how on Tuesday, the Senate debated “the rules proposed by Senate Majority Leader and ‘Scrotum of the Opera,’ Mitch McConnell,” which among other things doesn’t guarantee any witnesses will be called. “So, no evidence, no witnesses, just 100 old people stuck in a room together. This isn’t a trial, it’s the 4:00 dinner rush at Denny’s, or a matinee in Branson, Missouri,” Colbert joked.

*Also Read:* Trump's Senate Impeachment Trial Starts Today: What to Expect

But even if witnesses are called, Colbert noted, McConnell “has a built-in fail-safe” thanks to a provision that could make it so witnesses never testify publicly.

“The American people deserve a fair and transparent process,” Colbert said, impersonating McConnell. “Now place the testimony hood over the witness’ head, drag him into the fact dungeon, and uh, beat him with the truth hose.”

Colbert also noted that according to a CNN poll, 69% of respondents think the trial should definitely include public testimony from witnesses.

“That’s a 2/3 majority,” he said. “But then again, if we did what the majority wants, Hillary would be president and we’d have Mallomars all year round.”

*Also Read:* 'Timon of Athens' Theater Review: The Bard's Misanthrope Reimagined for the Trump Era

Watch the whole thing below:



TONIGHT: Is crime illegal? America is about to find out because it's day one of Trump's impeachment trial! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/hpcT6z0usF

— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 22, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Alex Jones Crashes DC Women's March, Chants 'Down With Trump!' With a Bullhorn

National Archives Apologizes for Altered Photo of Signs Critical to Trump at Women's March

Hillary Clinton Fears 4 More Years of Trump: 'Lord Knows What Will Happen'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: McConnell, Schumer spar over Trump impeachment 'rules'

McConnell, Schumer spar over Trump impeachment 'rules' 01:46

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Trump impeachment &apos;rules&apos; he introduced in the Senate are modeled after those from the Clinton impeachment trial. Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, before Tuesday&apos;s debate, said &quot;the McConnell rules seem to be...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Members Begin Laying Out Case For Removing President Donald Trump From Office [Video]Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Members Begin Laying Out Case For Removing President Donald Trump From Office

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:14Published

Late Night Tackles Impeachment Trial [Video]Late Night Tackles Impeachment Trial

Late night comics cracked jokes about President Donald Trump’s first day of his impeachment trial.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democrats accuse McConnell of rigging Trump's impeachment trial

Democrats on Tuesday accused the top Senate Republican of rigging U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial with proposed rules that would prevent...
Reuters

Stephen Colbert breaks down the Trump impeachment trial's absurd rules

So, impeachment round two is officially kicking off in the Senate — but going into day one, the main topic on everybody's lips was Mitch McConnell's...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AngieBolin6

Angie Bolin 🧢☂️ RT @CraigRozniecki: "Colbert Breaks Down How He Thinks Mitch McConnell Is Fixing Trump's Impeachment Trial (Video)" - https://t.co/eICJ0g62… 4 hours ago

CraigRozniecki

Craig Rozniecki "Colbert Breaks Down How He Thinks Mitch McConnell Is Fixing Trump's Impeachment Trial (Video)" - https://t.co/eICJ0g62TO 4 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @TheWrap: Colbert Breaks Down How He Thinks Mitch McConnell Is Fixing Trump's Impeachment Trial (Video) https://t.co/A7suKSBLb1 9 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Colbert Breaks Down How He Thinks #MitchMcConnell Is Fixing Trump’s #Impeachment Trial (Video)… https://t.co/6EwERRXhVv 14 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/DzJuwckeSj Like many of you, Stephen Colbert isn't too happy about the way Senate Majority Leader Mit… https://t.co/tIRrKAWdOo 14 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Colbert Breaks Down How He Thinks Mitch McConnell Is Fixing Trump’s Impeachment Trial (Video)… https://t.co/Q1PamIgyWT 15 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Colbert Breaks Down How He Thinks Mitch McConnell Is Fixing Trump's Impeachment Trial (Video) https://t.co/A7suKSBLb1 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.