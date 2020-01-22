Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Actress and Activist Jessica Barth Urges ‘Kindness in the Press’ for Harvey Weinstein Trial Witnesses

The Wrap Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Actress and Activist Jessica Barth Urges ‘Kindness in the Press’ for Harvey Weinstein Trial WitnessesActress Jessica Barth, co-founder of Voices in Action, says the women who will testify against Harvey Weinstein in his criminal trial should be seen as heroes, and treated with “kindness” by the media.

“What they’re doing is heroic,” Barth told TheWrap. “They really are changing our culture, no matter what the outcome is.”

At least six women, including actress Annabella Sciorra and former Weinstein production assistant Mimi Haleyi, are expected to testify in the coming weeks. While the trial hinges on the accounts of Haleyi and a still-unnamed woman, testimony from other witnesses like Sciorra are likely to help the prosecution make the case that Weinstein engaged in predatory sexual assault.

*Also Read:* Harvey Weinstein Trial: What the Opening Statements Will Say About Each Side's Case

But when these witnesses testify on the stand, they will face rigorous cross-examination from Weinstein’s defense team, which has said it will use evidence to prove that the relationships were consensual. Barth, who co-founded Voices in Action in 2019 and has accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, said it was important to also keep in mind what these women may be experiencing on the stand as their credibility is being questioned.

“It’s easy to read these stories in the headlines and then … get desensitized to it, but these women are having to relive their trauma,” Barth said. “They’re going to have to take the stand and face him and see him — see the person that actually assaulted and raped them and tell their story. That in itself is the most courageous thing that I can even think of.”

“They deserve kindness in the press, they deserve kindness in the courtroom, and I hope they get it,” she added. “They have my utmost respect.”

*Also Read:* A Harvey Weinstein Accuser Speaks Out: Why Aren't Silence Breakers Getting Hired? (Guest Blog)

Opening statements begin on Wednesday morning. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts, including for predatory sexual assault and first- and third-degree rape.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Harvey Weinstein Trial: What the Opening Statements Will Say About Each Side's Case

Inside Harvey Weinstein Trial Jury Selection and Why Neither Side Wanted Gigi Hadid

A Harvey Weinstein Accuser Speaks Out: Why Aren't Silence Breakers Getting Hired? (Guest Blog)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial Opening Statements Today

Harvey Weinstein Trial Opening Statements Today 01:46

 Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial begins today in Lower Manhattan. Dozens of women have accused of the disgraced movie producer of sexual misconduct, but his trial will focus on just two allegations. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Opening Statements Underway In Harvey Weinstein Rape, Sex Assault Trial [Video]Opening Statements Underway In Harvey Weinstein Rape, Sex Assault Trial

Opening statements got underway Wednesday morning in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial in Manhattan; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published

Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist' [Video]Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist'

Harvey Weinstein abused his status as a Hollywood power broker to lure young women into violent sexual attacks, a New York prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday as the former film producer's rape trial..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Actress Jessica Mann Named as Second Witness in Harvey Weinstein Trial

Jessica Mann, an actress whose credits include the 2013 indie comedy “Cavemen,” was named on Wednesday as the second key witness in Harvey Weinstein’s...
The Wrap

Lance Maerov, Former Weinstein Co. Board Member, Called as First Witness in Harvey Weinstein Trial

Former Weinstein Company board member Lance Maerov was called as the prosecution’s first witness on Wednesday afternoon and said the ex-mogul had...
The Wrap

You Might Like


Tweets about this

michellebonev

Michelle Bonev RT @VOICESIN_ACTION: “What [Silence Breakers are] doing is heroic. They really are changing our culture, no matter what the outcome is... T… 16 minutes ago

sharonwaxman

Sharon Waxman RT @TheWrap: Actress and Activist @_jessicabarth_ Urges ‘Kindness in the Press’ for Harvey Weinstein Trial Witnesse https://t.co/K4NsBtzT9… 1 hour ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Actress and Activist @_jessicabarth_ Urges ‘Kindness in the Press’ for Harvey Weinstein Trial Witnesse… https://t.co/DFMtlp66ue 1 hour ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life Actress and Activist Jessica Barth Urges ‘Kindness in the Press’ for Harvey Weinstein Trial Witnesses - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/vsDXwJ3IKH 3 hours ago

VOICESIN_ACTION

Voices In Action “What [Silence Breakers are] doing is heroic. They really are changing our culture, no matter what the outcome is..… https://t.co/zUiIh6xnHl 3 hours ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Actress and Activist Jessica Barth Urges 'Kindness in the Press' for Harvey Weinstein Trial Witnesses https://t.co/26PLTzMIYg #Entertainment 4 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Actress and Activist Jessica Barth Urges ‘Kindness in the Press’ for Harvey Weinstein Trial Witnesses… https://t.co/S9hCDdpBBh 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.