Actress and Activist Jessica Barth Urges ‘Kindness in the Press’ for Harvey Weinstein Trial Witnesses

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Actress Jessica Barth, co-founder of Voices in Action, says the women who will testify against Harvey Weinstein in his criminal trial should be seen as heroes, and treated with “kindness” by the media.



“What they’re doing is heroic,” Barth told TheWrap. “They really are changing our culture, no matter what the outcome is.”



At least six women, including actress Annabella Sciorra and former Weinstein production assistant Mimi Haleyi, are expected to testify in the coming weeks. While the trial hinges on the accounts of Haleyi and a still-unnamed woman, testimony from other witnesses like Sciorra are likely to help the prosecution make the case that Weinstein engaged in predatory sexual assault.



*Also Read:* Harvey Weinstein Trial: What the Opening Statements Will Say About Each Side's Case



But when these witnesses testify on the stand, they will face rigorous cross-examination from Weinstein’s



“It’s easy to read these stories in the headlines and then … get desensitized to it, but these women are having to relive their trauma,” Barth said. “They’re going to have to take the stand and face him and see him — see the person that actually assaulted and raped them and tell their story. That in itself is the most courageous thing that I can even think of.”



“They deserve kindness in the press, they deserve kindness in the courtroom, and I hope they get it,” she added. “They have my utmost respect.”



*Also Read:* A Harvey Weinstein Accuser Speaks Out: Why Aren't Silence Breakers Getting Hired? (Guest Blog)



Opening statements begin on Wednesday morning. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts, including for predatory sexual assault and first- and third-degree rape.



