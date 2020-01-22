Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Marni Yang’s defense team looking into Shaun Gayle’s alibi

Chicago S-T Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Defense Pushes For New Trial For Marni Yang

Defense Pushes For New Trial For Marni Yang 02:41

 Marni Yang's defense team wants to know whose fingerprint was on murder victim Rhoni Reuter's door knob, and why it wasn't analyzed before. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Finds Merit In Marni Yang's Wrongful Conviction Case, In Murder Of Former Bear Shaun Gayle's Girlfriend [Video]Judge Finds Merit In Marni Yang's Wrongful Conviction Case, In Murder Of Former Bear Shaun Gayle's Girlfriend

The woman serving two life sentences for murdering former Bear Shaun Gayle's girlfriend and his unborn child, says she's innocent.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:12Published

Judge To Decide Whether Marni Yang's Wrongful Conviction Case Moves Forward [Video]Judge To Decide Whether Marni Yang's Wrongful Conviction Case Moves Forward

The woman serving two life sentences for murdering former Bear Shaun Gayle's girlfriend and his unborn child, says she's innocent.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:19Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Marni Yang's defense team looking into #Shaun Gayle's alibi - Jan 22 @ 11:49 PM ET https://t.co/meMACXjIss 5 days ago

DeanEdwardWils1

Dean Edward Wilson RT @fox32news: Lawyers and investigators working for convicted murderer Marni Yang are asking for evidence they believe will prove her inno… 5 days ago

fox32news

FOX 32 News Lawyers and investigators working for convicted murderer Marni Yang are asking for evidence they believe will prove… https://t.co/UsUMfwTHKH 5 days ago

Prisonspeaks

Mark A. Clements Marni Yang’s defense team looking into Shaun Gayle’s alibi https://t.co/fJx7E5l62r via @SunTimes 5 days ago

HaroldWallin

Harold Wallin Marni Yang’s defense team looking into Shaun Gayle’s alibi https://t.co/BWKMtBuZxg 5 days ago

dailyherald

Daily Herald Marni Yang's defense team looking into Shaun Gayle's alibi https://t.co/QhD6qreJtw 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.