Former Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus Named Political Analyst for CBS News

CBS had a good showing in the ratings for Tuesday's opening day of the Senate trial. The network was second in total viewers across all cable and broadcast news channels during afternoon special coverage, second only to Fox News. The network brought in 1.943 million viewers from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Of those, 362,000 were in the advertiser-coveted demographic of ages 25-54. Reince Priebus, former Trump White House chief of staff and chair of the Republican National Committee, has been named a political analyst for CBS News.The announcement came Wednesday, the same day Priebus participated in special coverage of President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial alongside "CBS Evening News" anchor and executive producer Norah O'Donnell, "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, "60 minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl and senior political analyst John Dickerson.Priebus is currently the president and chief strategist for the law firm Michael Best & Friedrich.*Also Read:* Scaramucci Admits Reince Priebus Feud to Stephen Colbert: 'No Love Lost There Obviously' (Video)Outside of his new role analyzing the news, Priebus has made some of his own headlines during the Trump administration.Priebus served as chairman of the RNC from 2011 until the election of Trump as president in 2016. He then served as White House chief of staff for the first six months of the Trump administration, replaced by Homeland Security Secretary Gen. John Kelly on July 31, 2017.The day before, Priebus was one of Scaramucci's targets in a profanity-filled rant against White House staffers made to New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza, with the new communications director calling Priebus "a f—- paranoid schizophrenic."CBS had a good showing in the ratings for Tuesday's opening day of the Senate trial. The network was second in total viewers across all cable and broadcast news channels during afternoon special coverage, second only to Fox News. The network brought in 1.943 million viewers from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Of those, 362,000 were in the advertiser-coveted demographic of ages 25-54.


