Weinstein rape trial opens with clashing portrayals of ex-Hollywood producer

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Prosecutors on Monday portrayed former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein as a serial predator who used his power to manipulate and sexually assault young women, while the defense argued that his accusers engaged in consensual sex that they later reframed as attacks.
News video: Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist'

 Harvey Weinstein abused his status as a Hollywood power broker to lure young women into violent sexual attacks, a New York prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday as the former film producer's rape trial got underway. Jillian Kitchener has more.

