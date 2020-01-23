Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Channing Tatum to Headline and Produce Disney’s ‘Bob the Musical’

The Wrap Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Channing Tatum to Headline and Produce Disney’s ‘Bob the Musical’Channing Tatum is attached to headline and produce Disney’s musical comedy “Bob the Musical,” an individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap.

Tatum will produce with his company, Free Association, along with partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Tripp Vinson and Chris Bender are also attached to produce. There are no other attachments at this time and the studio will be looking to find a director. Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing for the studio.

“Bob the Musical” centers on a regular guy whose worst nightmare comes to life after he receives a blow to the head and wakes up to finds that he’s trapped in a musical. The project initially was set in 2004 and is one of the longest projects in development at Disney this century. Tom Cruise previously circled the project.

*Also Read:* Todd Strauss-Schulson to Direct Channing Tatum's 'Zombie Brother' at STXfilms

Tatum will next co-direct DOG with his production partner, Reid Carolin, who also co-wrote the film with Tatum and Brett Rodriguez, The film is produced by Free Association and Gregory Jacobs.  Tatum will also star in Paramount’s “Soundtrack of Silence,” which Free Association will produce with Temple Hill (“Dear John”).

Tatum and Free Association are repped by CAA, Hanson, Jacobson, etc and Relevant.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Channing Tatum, LeBron James Pitch 'Public Enemy' Picked Up by New Line

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum Split After Eight Years of Marriage

Channing Tatum Does All Kinds of Dance, S&M With P!nk in 'Beautiful Trauma' Music Video
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Channing Tatum Attached to Star in, Produce 'Bob the Musical' | THR News

Channing Tatum Attached to Star in, Produce 'Bob the Musical' | THR News 01:13

 Channing Tatum Attached to Star in, Produce 'Bob the Musical' | THR News

Recent related videos from verified sources

Exclusive: Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Just For a Moment' Live For the First Time [Video]Exclusive: Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo Perform "Just For a Moment" Live For the First Time

Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo gave fans a sweet treat when they appeared at the Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta this past weekend, and POPSUGAR has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at all the..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 02:22Published

All-Girls 'Newsies' Adds Empowering Message to the Classic Musical [Video]All-Girls 'Newsies' Adds Empowering Message to the Classic Musical

The classic musical Newsies is getting a new twist at an all-girls high school in a west suburb of Chicago. The production does feature one boy in a lead role, but the entire rest of the cast is made..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Channing Tatum to Star in, Produce Disney's 'Bob the Musical'

Channing Tatum is attached to star in and produce Bob the Musical, Walt Disney Studios’ long-gestating musical comedy.  Tatum...
Billboard.com

Channing Tatum to star, produce in Disney's 'Bob the Musical'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 23 (ANI): American actor Channing Tatum will star and produce Walt Disney Studio's musical comedy 'Bob the Musical.'
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fiweh

FiWEH Life Channing Tatum to Headline and Produce Disney’s ‘Bob the Musical’ - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/iGG4jwjno1 https://t.co/O7SRyAlk58 2 days ago

klite967fm

96.7 K-Lite FM #TopOfTheHour Channing Tatum is attached to headline and produce Disney’s musical comedy "Bob the Musical."… https://t.co/EmVEhYBKU6 3 days ago

eandcpress

Entertainment/Comics Channing Tatum to Headline and Produce Disney’s ‘Bob the Musical’ #IMDb https://t.co/xO209B5XLZ 3 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @TheWrap: Channing Tatum to Headline and Produce Disney's 'Bob the Musical' https://t.co/zrM48EXJ5q 3 days ago

AngelMan1993

larry RT @Current_Knewz: #ChanningTatum to Headline and Produce #Disney’s ‘#BobtheMusical’ https://t.co/8j78L2as4j https://t.co/TaykyjJYzD 3 days ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/4iEypzjM9O Channing Tatum is attached to headline and produce Disney's musical comedy "Bob the Musica… https://t.co/tb7YNEp3Dy 3 days ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #ChanningTatum to Headline and Produce #Disney’s ‘#BobtheMusical’ https://t.co/8j78L2as4j https://t.co/TaykyjJYzD 3 days ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Channing Tatum to Headline and Produce Disney’s ‘Bob the Musical’ https://t.co/9h3MbtdPSi via @TheWrap https://t.co/20Mx6lHaOt 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.