Roe v. Wade reaches 47 years, but abortion was legalized in Washington state 50 years ago

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Abortion remains a far-from-settled issue in America, 47 years after the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision legalized the termination of pregnancies across the country, and 50 years after Washington voted for legal abortion. A new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation finds 69% of Americans do not want to see Roe v. Wadee repealed, but support for some restrictions.



The Washington Congressional delegation remains split, along party lines. 👓 View full article

