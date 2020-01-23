Global  

Roe v. Wade reaches 47 years, but abortion was legalized in Washington state 50 years ago

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Abortion remains a far-from-settled issue in America, 47 years after the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision legalized the termination of pregnancies across the country, and 50 years after Washington voted for legal abortion. A new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation finds 69% of Americans do not want to see Roe v. Wadee repealed, but support for some restrictions.

The Washington Congressional delegation remains split, along party lines.
This Day in History: U.S. Supreme Court Legalizes Abortion

 January 22, 1973 In Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruled that as part of their constitutional right to privacy, women can terminate a pregnancy during its first two trimesters. The controversial ruling essentially reversed a century of...

