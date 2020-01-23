Global  

Damian Lillard on Trail Blazers' season

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard talks about his team's urgency to finish the season strong following his 61-point game against Golden State (Jan. 22)
 
Does Lillard’s big night signal turnaround for Blazers?

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With a big night against Golden State, Damian Lillard signaled that he’s asserting himself at a crucial point of the Trail Blazers’...
Seattle Times

Lillard scores 50 as Trail Blazers beat Pacers 139-129

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 50 points and 13 assists, becoming the first Portland player with 40-plus points in three straight games, and the...
Seattle Times


