A Scramble to Retrace the Steps of the First Wuhan Coronavirus Case in the U.S.

NYTimes.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Health leaders in Washington State have been working to monitor at least 16 people who may have been in close contact with the man who flew in from China.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: CDC Announces 1st U.S. Case Of Wuhan Coronavirus

CDC Announces 1st U.S. Case Of Wuhan Coronavirus 01:51

 Anne Makovec reports on the first known case of the Wuhan Coronavirus in the U.S. being confirmed (1-21-2020)

Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China [Video]Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China

WUHAN, CHINA — A new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has made 440 people sick, at least nine of whom have died, as of Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing China's National Health..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

U.S. officials confirm first U.S. case of China coronavirus [Video]U.S. officials confirm first U.S. case of China coronavirus

A traveler from China has been diagnosed in Seattle with the Wuhan coronavirus, a spokesman from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The US has its first case of the new Wuhan coronavirus

The US has its first case of the new Wuhan coronavirusIllustration by Ana Kova A case of the new virus spreading rapidly in China has been reported in a patient in Seattle, Washington, Reuters reports. The...
The Verge

Macau confirms first new coronavirus case: Xinhua

Macau confirmed on Wednesday its first case of pneumonia linked to an outbreak of a new coronavirus strain in the central mainland China city of Wuhan, China's...
Reuters


