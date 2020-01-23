‘Captain Marvel 2': ‘Wandavision’ Writer Megan McDonnell to Write Sequel Script Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

“Wandavision” writer Megan McDonnell is in talks to write the sequel to “Captain Marvel,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.



“Captain Marvel” made $1.1 billion in 2019.



Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who co-wrote and directed the first “Captain Marvel,” will not return to direct the sequel but are in talks to still work with Marvel Studios and direct a possible Disney+ series. Marvel is hoping to land a female filmmaker for the sequel and is eyeing a potential release in 2022.



*Also Read:* Disney+ Moves 'WandaVision' From 2021 to 2020



“Captain Marvel” starred Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who was recovered by the Kree after mysterious circumstances and was transformed into the titular superhero at the cost of her memories. After crash-landing back on Earth during the 1990s, Carol must recover her past self and save the planet from getting caught in an intergalactic conflict with the help of future SHIELD director Nick Fury.



Marvel studios head Kevin Feige teased the sequel at last year’s San Diego Comic Con, “We didn’t even mention that we’re making Black Panther 2and we didn’t mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming. We didn’t even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn’t even have time to talk about the Fantastic Four. And there’s no time left to talk about mutants.”



McDonnell got her first writing credit on “WandaVision” and the series is just one of multiple Marvel Studios projects in development at Disney+. “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan — will also debut this year. Starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen reprising their roles as Vision and the Scarlet Witch from the Marvel film franchise, “WandaVision” is set to debut on Disney+ in 2021. Few story details have been made public so far, but Marvel said at Comic-Con that the show would lead directly into the events of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” It was also announced at the time that the show would feature Photon, a grown-up version of the “Captain Marvel” character Monica Rambeau.



McDonnell is repped by Verve.



Marvel had no comment.



The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.



