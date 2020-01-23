Rare Christopher Columbus letter recovered by Delaware investigators

For the fourth time in recent years, Delaware investigators helped return an over 500-year-old copy of a Columbus letter to an Italian library.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Stolen copy of Christopher Columbus letter recovered. It's worth up to $1.3 million Delaware investigators helped to return a more than the 500-year-old copy of a Christopher Columbus letter to an Italian library.

USATODAY.com 16 hours ago



Agents recover stolen 500-year-old copy of Columbus letter WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Federal agents in Delaware have recovered a more than 500-year-old copy of a letter penned by Christopher Columbus that vanished from...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago





Tweets about this