Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

At least 1 dead, 5 injured in downtown Seattle shooting; police seek lone suspect

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
At least one person has died and five others injured after a shooting in downtown Seattle on Wednesday night.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: 1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle

1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle 00:22

 Multiple people were shot in a busy downtown area in Seattle on Wednesday. Police say at least six people were hit by bullets and one of them has died.

Recent related videos from verified sources

9-Year-Old Among Multiple Victims In Downtown Seattle Shooting; Suspect At Large [Video]9-Year-Old Among Multiple Victims In Downtown Seattle Shooting; Suspect At Large

One person is dead and seven people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting Wednesday evening in downtown Seattle.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published

Police Investigating Fatal Downtown Shooting In Skid Row [Video]Police Investigating Fatal Downtown Shooting In Skid Row

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of Fifth and San Julian streets and left one person dead.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shooting in downtown Seattle leaves one dead, five wounded

At least one person was killed and five wounded in a shooting on Thursday in downtown Seattle, city police said on Twitter, adding they were searching for...
Reuters

1 dead, 5 wounded in Seattle shooting

At least one person was killed and five others wounded in a shooting during the evening rush-hour at a Seattle shopping district on Thursday and the suspects...
Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

peoplesearches

PeopleSearches.com At least one person dead, seven injured in downtown Seattle shooting https://t.co/H2oil7D3ah 30 seconds ago

CeeTalks

CeeTalks 🏳️‍🌈 Wtf #Seattle?! "At least one person dead, seven injured in downtown Seattle shooting" https://t.co/4gHNopQjfP 1 minute ago

Lovingriver

K. A. Kelley 🆘 RT @HeatherHunny63: Oy vey! "At least one person dead, seven injured in downtown Seattle shooting" https://t.co/zD0KsyK5L9 1 minute ago

kizu91

Le Nam Giang At least one person was killed and seven others injured — including a child — after a dispute in front of a McDonal… https://t.co/syPolEx6eX 1 minute ago

LAClippers_Fans

Los Angeles Clippers Fans RT @LIFE_INSPIRESME: "At least one person dead, seven injured in downtown Seattle shooting" https://t.co/ApSKEPcxUy 1 minute ago

VegasLiz

I'M SAVAGE🗝 Supercalifragilisticexpialladousious! At least one person dead, seven injured in downtown Seattle shooting https://t.co/zjWXf14Ve8 2 minutes ago

JoeSkurzewski

Joe Skurzewski 🎥 RT @JoeSkurz_KMOT: DEVELOPING--At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening near Pike Place… 2 minutes ago

sadboilonghorn

sad longhorn boi 🤘🏼😔 At least one person dead, seven injured in downtown Seattle shooting https://t.co/cgEcch9ZFh 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.