PHOTOS: Sheep shearing at the National Western Stock Show

Denver Post Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A sheep shearing demonstration was held in the Ames Activity Pavilion at the National Western Stock Show on January 22, 2020.
News video: Expansion work underway at National Western complex

 Expansion work underway at National Western complex

