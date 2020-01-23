Global  

1 dead, 7 wounded in downtown Seattle shooting

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Multiple people opened fire outside a McDonald's in the busiest part of downtown Seattle during the evening commute Wednesday, killing one person and wounding seven others, police said. Authorities are seeking the suspects. (Jan. 23)
 
News video: 1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle

1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle 00:22

 Multiple people were shot in a busy downtown area in Seattle on Wednesday. Police say at least six people were hit by bullets and one of them has died.

Recent related news from verified sources

Downtown Seattle Barnes & Noble store to close Saturday

The Barnes & Noble bookstore in downtown Seattle’s Pacific Place shopping center is closing this weekend. A sign inside the store announces: “This Barnes &...
Seattle Times

1 injured as car collides with SPD patrol SUV in downtown Seattle

One person suffered minor injuries when a Toyota hybrid collided with a Seattle Police SUV in Downtown Seattle Tuesday night.
SeattlePI.com


