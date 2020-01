1 dead, 7 wounded in downtown Seattle shooting

Multiple people opened fire outside a McDonald's in the busiest part of downtown Seattle during the evening commute Wednesday, killing one person and wounding seven others, police said. Authorities are seeking the suspects. (Jan. 23)

