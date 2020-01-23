Global  

2nd California child molester dies after inmate’s cane attack, authorities say

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A second convicted child molester has died following a fellow inmate’s attack with a walking cane at a central California prison, authorities said Wednesday.
 Authorities killed a mountain lion after it attacked and injured a three-year-old child at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Lake Forest on Monday afternoon, officials said.

California inmate kills convicted child molester after beating him over the head with cane

An inmate in a central California prison bashed a convicted child molester over the head with a walking cane last week, inflicting an injury so severe that it...
FOXNews.com

2nd California child molester dies after beating with cane

CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — A second convicted child molester has died after he was beaten with a walking cane by another inmate last week at a central California...
Seattle Times

