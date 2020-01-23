Global  

Australia plane crash kills 3 US firefighters

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Three American crew members died Thursday when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in southeastern Australia, officials said. (Jan. 23)
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia bushfires plane crash: Three crew members killed

Australia bushfires plane crash: Three crew members killed 05:41

 A plane being used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia has crashed, killing three crew members.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 Americans Killed In Plane Crash While Fighting Australian Fires [Video]3 Americans Killed In Plane Crash While Fighting Australian Fires

The three are believed to be from Southern California. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:34Published

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia [Video]3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia

All three were on board a C-130 Hercules air tanker that crashed in an active fire zone south of the Australian capital of Canberra.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP Top Stories January 23 A

Here's the latest for Thursday January 23rd: More coronavirus cases in China; 3 US firefighters die in Australia plane crash; Democrats complete first day of...
USATODAY.com

Australia fires plane crash: Search under way for air tanker jet

A plane used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia is feared to have crashed in New South Wales.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

JasonAustell

Jason Austell Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing 3 Americans https://t.co/BWWbvF4fIc 32 seconds ago

Josh93797627

Josh RT @KUSINews: Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing 3 Americans https://t.co/5g8E7qVyKt 4 minutes ago

josebaboo

Goodbuy Grundig Australia's Water-bombing plane crash kills 3 US firefighters https://t.co/TnTr0mLIfa 4 minutes ago

KUSINews

KUSI News Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing 3 Americans https://t.co/5g8E7qVyKt 5 minutes ago

Cheri_Kentucky

Cheri Kentucky 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸 RT @CourthouseNews: Firefighting Plane Crash in Australia Kills 3 Americans https://t.co/iEckaTku7m 27 minutes ago

LTrug1

L Trug⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @CBCAlerts: Three Americans are dead after a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed battling wildfires in Australia's New South Wale… 29 minutes ago

CourthouseNews

Courthouse News Firefighting Plane Crash in Australia Kills 3 Americans https://t.co/iEckaTku7m 49 minutes ago

