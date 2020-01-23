Global  

Utah Is Latest State To Ban LGBTQ 'Conversion Therapy'

NPR Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
This week, Utah became the 19th state to ban so-called "conversion therapy," a widely discredited practice that aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.
News video: Utah Bans Conversion Therapy on LGBTQ Children as Rule Goes into Effect

Utah Bans Conversion Therapy on LGBTQ Children as Rule Goes into Effect 02:18

 A rule banning conversion therapy on LGBTQ children has gone into effect, making Utah the 19th state to ban the practice.

Utah Enacts Ban On 'Conversion Therapy' For LGBTQ Minors [Video]Utah Enacts Ban On 'Conversion Therapy' For LGBTQ Minors

The "therapy," which aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, has been linked to depression and suicidal thoughts.

Controversial Conversion Therapy Banned In Conservative Utah [Video]Controversial Conversion Therapy Banned In Conservative Utah

Utah is the 19th state -- and one of the most conservative -- to prohibit the controversial practice. Katie Johnston reports.

So-called conversion therapy banned in conservative Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children is now banned in Utah, making it the 19th state and one of the most...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •ReutersNewsyPinkNews

