Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Everyday Americans are distressed by the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. If they care at all

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Everyday Americans from California to Illinois to North Carolina have a sideways view of the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Day 1 Of Making Their Case Against Trump

Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Day 1 Of Making Their Case Against Trump 01:55

 Senators have adjourned for the evening at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and Democrats wrapped up day one of making their case against the president; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Impeachment Trial Continues [Video]Impeachment Trial Continues

Democrats say there is evidence they say shows President Trump should be removed from office, but the president's legal team is eager to push back.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published

Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March [Video]Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March

Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March President Donald Trump announced he would be attending March for Life via Twitter. President Donald Trump, via Twitter The Washington,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence Caught on Hot Mic Joking About Impeachment at Holocaust Forum

Vice President Mike Pence was caught on a hot mic joking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — at the 5th World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem —...
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comReuters India

Trump tweeted a record 125 times on the day House prosecutors mounted their case against him at his impeachment trial

Trump tweeted a record 125 times on the day House prosecutors mounted their case against him at his impeachment trial· President Donald Trump set a new record for the most tweets posted on a single day of his presidency during opening arguments in his Senate impeachment trial,...
Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.