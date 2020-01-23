Pope Francis Replaces Conservative Archbishop of Philadelphia

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Pope Francis Names First Woman To Senior Vatican Position Pope Francis on Wednesday named the first woman to hold a high-ranking post in the Secretariat of State. The position is located in the male-dominated Vatican’s diplomatic and administrative nerve.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published 1 week ago Former Pope Benedict Writes Book And Breaks Silence Regarding Celibacy Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy. Benedict wrote the book, “From the Depths of Our Hearts,” with Cardinal Robert.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pope names Latino to replace conservative as Philadelphia archbishop Nelson Perez, the Latino Roman Catholic bishop of Cleveland who has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy, was named on Thursday by Pope...

Reuters 11 minutes ago



Pope appoints Latino as new archbishop of Philadelphia Pope Francis on Thursday appointed Nelson Perez, the current Roman Catholic bishop of Cleveland, Ohio, to be the new archbishop of Philadelphia, the latest...

Reuters 6 hours ago





Tweets about this