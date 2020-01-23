Ousted Grammy CEO Deborah Dugan Says General Counsel Propositioned Her in ‘Power-Setting Move’ (Video)

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Ousted National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences CEO Deborah Dugan appeared on “Good Morning America” Thursday to give her first interview since being forced out of the organization, saying general counsel propositioned her in a “power-setting move.”



Asked by George Stephanopolous if viewers should really watch Sunday’s Grammy Awards thinking they’re “rigged,” Dugan said “the system should be transparent and there are incidents of conflict-of-interest that taint the results.” She then declined to name last year’s “Song of the Year” nominee who she said sat on the committee’s nominating category and is represented by the board.



“For the artist’s privacy and for the integrity of all those artists who are going to perform and get nominations this year, I don’t want to say, but it’s not even just that one room,” she said, noting she has “evidence.”



“It’s very serious and I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I could make a difference,” said Dugan, who told the anchor she’s filed a claim with her evidence.



Dugan, who was ousted after less than a year, sent a detailed email to human resources outlining many instances of what she called corruption and misconduct at the organization that hands out the Grammy Awards. The email — dated December 22, 2019 — touched off a series of events that led to Dugan’s departure from the organization and served as the basis for an EEOC discrimination complaint she filed on Tuesday. Here is a breakdown of the seven most damning allegations made by Dugan.







