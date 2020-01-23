Global  

Ousted Grammy CEO Deborah Dugan Says General Counsel Propositioned Her in ‘Power-Setting Move’ (Video)

The Wrap Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Ousted National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences CEO Deborah Dugan appeared on “Good Morning America” Thursday to give her first interview since being forced out of the organization, saying general counsel propositioned her in a “power-setting move.”

Asked by George Stephanopolous if viewers should really watch Sunday’s Grammy Awards thinking they’re “rigged,” Dugan said “the system should be transparent and there are incidents of conflict-of-interest that taint the results.” She then declined to name last year’s “Song of the Year” nominee who she said sat on the committee’s nominating category and is represented by the board.

“For the artist’s privacy and for the integrity of all those artists who are going to perform and get nominations this year, I don’t want to say, but it’s not even just that one room,” she said, noting she has “evidence.”

“It’s very serious and I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I could make a difference,” said Dugan, who told the anchor she’s filed a claim with her evidence.

Dugan, who was ousted after less than a year, sent a detailed email to human resources outlining many instances of what she called corruption and misconduct at the organization that hands out the Grammy Awards. The email — dated December 22, 2019 — touched off a series of events that led to Dugan’s departure from the organization and served as the basis for an EEOC discrimination complaint she filed on Tuesday. Here is a breakdown of the seven most damning allegations made by Dugan.



FULL INTERVIEW: “I have evidence…”

Ousted #Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan speaks out on bombshell allegations of “vote rigging” in the Recording Academy. https://t.co/KIQ3IyMxRG pic.twitter.com/CUanT3XuMO

- Good Morning America (@GMA) January 23, 2020
News video: Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegation

 The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday.

