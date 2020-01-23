Global  

Comcast Overcomes Huge Box Office Decline to Top Q4 Revenue, Earnings Marks

The Wrap Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Comcast Overcomes Huge Box Office Decline to Top Q4 Revenue, Earnings MarksComcast topped analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019, though cord-cutting and a big box office decline provided some serious challenges. We’re (partially) looking at you, “Cats.”

Wall Street had forecast earnings per share (EPS) of 76 cents on $28.17 billion in revenue, according to a consensus compiled by Yahoo Finance. The NBCUniversal parent company actually reported EPS of 79 cents on $28.398 billion in revenue.

Both of those markers were up single digits on a percentage basis from the final quarter of 2018, though the adjusted earnings growth of +9.7% sure came close to making it double digits.

A net income increase of +25.9% should make investors happy this morning. As will Comcast’s announcement that it is upping dividends to 10%.

*Also Read:* Tina Fey-Produced Pop Star Comedy 'Girls5Eva' Ordered at Peacock

Universal’s theatrical revenue dropped 59.1% from the comparable quarter last year, when “Halloween” and “The Grinch” did a heck of a lot better than anything the studio released this time around. “Cats,” a high-budget flop, was released by Universal with just 11 days left in calendar and fiscal 2019.

More like litter box (office).

On a net basis, Comcast shed 149,000 video customers in Q4. It made up for that elsewhere.

*Also Read:* Comcast Shares Get Small Boost After NBCU Unveils Peacock

Comcast increased its fourth-quarter revenue for its largest business, cable communications, as well as from cable and broadcast television and theme parks. The movie-ticket sales fell so far, however, that NBCUniversal as a whole saw revenue decrease 2.6%.

Sky revenue was basically flat for Comcast on a comparable basis.

“We delivered strong operational and financial results in the fourth quarter, capping another great year for Comcast, including double-digit growth in full-year adjusted EPS, record free cash flow and 1.4 million broadband net additions in the U.S.,” Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation, said in a statement accompanying the financials. “Our teams at Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky continued to execute at a high level, strengthening our leadership position in our markets.”

“Looking ahead, in 2020 we are leaning into exciting opportunities, including: further differentiating our broadband product in the U.S. through innovations like Flex and xFi Advanced Security; accelerating the deployment of Sky Q; launching a new broadband service in Italy; debuting Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan; and introducing a world-class streaming service — Peacock — which leverages capabilities from across Comcast,” Roberts continued. “Underscoring our confidence in the continued success of our company, we are pleased to announce a 10% increase in our dividend, our 12th consecutive annual increase.”

*Also Read:* 'Two and a Half Men' to Stream Exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock, Instead of HBO Max

Shares of Comcast (CMCSA) closed Wednesday at $47.44 apiece. The U.S. stock markets reopen for regular trading at 9:30 a.m. ET today.

In pre-market trading, CMCSA stock is up more than 2%.

Executives will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and full year in greater detail.

One week ago, Comcast unveiled its upcoming streaming platform, Peacock. Read all about that future offering here.

