Dramatic testimony is expected on day two of Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial as “The Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra gets ready to take the stand. Weinstein, who was seen walking into the first day of the trial on Wednesday without his walker, maintains that all relations he’s had were consensual. Jericka Duncan reports on what to expect from the bombshell case. 👓 View full article